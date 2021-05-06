Police released the 10-minute 911 call of a “terrified” woman pleading for help moments before the fatal shooting of Zulu “prince” Lindani Myeni in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old former rugby player and “South African Idol” constant was killed on 14 April. 911 audio reveals new details of the moments leading up to the shooting seen in previously-released body camera footage.

The female, calling from a vacation rental home in the Honolulu neighbourhood of Nuuanu, can be heard saying with a thick accent “please leave” before telling the dispatcher “someone entered my house … I don’t know this man … he’s in the house”.