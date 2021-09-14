Republican who made 9/11 float with smoking Twin Towers says everyone ‘liked it’

The Republican Committee chairman responsible for a 9/11 parade float in Indiana that featured a burning depiction of the Twin Towers along with the names of all those who perished has said that everyone “liked” the idea prior to inception.

In the above video, you can see the float in question as it makes its way down the street billowing smoke as people clap along.

Mike Simpson, chairman of the Porter County Republican Party, said on Monday (13 September) that the float was intended as a “tribute”.