US President Joe Biden has made an appeal to the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died in a recorded speech released on his Twitter account.

Biden was just a senator when hijackers commandeered four planes and exacted the worst terror attack in the nation’s history. Now he marks the anniversary of the attacks for the first time as commander in chief as the nation remembers the devastation of that particular day.