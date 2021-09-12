Sitting US President Joe Biden attended a memorial ceremony in New York to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks alongside former Presidents Obama and Clinton as they paid their respects to all those who lost their lives that day.

The presidents were accompanied by their partners at the occasion – First Lady Jill Biden as well as former First Ladies in Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

A bell was rung and a moment of silence was held to mark the moment that American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower on that day 20 years ago.