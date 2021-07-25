Police have released audio of a football fan dialing 999 during the Euros - to sing "It's coming home" to the operator.

Wiltshire Police issued the clip to highlight its campaign to clamp down on prank and unnecessary calls.

The operator can be heard informing the caller that they are through to the police and asking if they can help, to which the prankster says "yeah you can".

The football fan then bursts into song, singing "It's coming home! It's coming, football's coming home!".

Wiltshire Police said the call could have prevented a "genuine emergency call being picked up".