A state school in one of London’s poorest boroughs has seen nearly 90 per cent of its students achieve straight A* or A grades during this year’s A-level results.

Brampton Manor Academy saw an astonishing 430 students achieve the highest grades, with 85 pupils securing places at Oxbridge universities after 89 offers were made.

Some 470 students or 95 per cent from the Newham school are going on to one of the leading Russell Group institutions across Britain.

The free-to-attend academy has now sent nearly 300 students to Oxbridge since its sixth form opened a decade ago with the aim of getting more disadvantaged students into top institutions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.