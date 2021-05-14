Israel has been trading fire with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas this week in their worst hostilities for years.

Military clashes began after days of tension in Jerusalem following violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque, and protests over possible eviction of Palestinians from homes set to be appropriated by Israeli settlers.

Since then, there have been five days of air raids and rocket barrages between Israel and Gaza with a death toll steadily climbing.

The Independent takes a look at what has been happening in the area.