Watch as Anti-abortion activists march through Washington DC

Watch live as anti-abortion activists gather in Washington for a ‘March for Life’ as the abortion debate rages across the United States.

This term Supreme Court justices are considering a Texas and a Mississippi law limiting access to the procedure.

Both the Mississippi and Texas laws prohibit abortions before the point of viability - when a fetus could survive outside the womb - usually about 24 weeks.

Antiabortion protesters will march in downtown D.C. today as they prepare for the 49th annual march.

Protesters will be hoping to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

