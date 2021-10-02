‘Not acceptable’: Abortion rights campaigners in Dublin stand in solidarity of US Women’s March and oppose Texas laws

As the first Women’s March of the Biden administration head for the steps of the United States Supreme Court on Saturday, a solidarity protest took place in Dublin.

The protest in Northern Ireland was organized to coincide and to stand in solidarity with the hundreds of demonstrations across the U.S. that demand continued access to abortion.

Abortion rights campaigner Rita Harrold explained the historical roots of the protest, as in Northern Ireland abortion was decriminalized only in 2019.

Harrold said: “We are sending our solidarity because it is so familiar to us here.”