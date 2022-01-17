Yemeni Houthis have claimed a drone attack on the United Arab Emirates that killed three people and injured six, marking a potential escalation of the seven-year conflict just weeks after the rebel movement seized a Emirati-flagged ship in the Red Sea.

The Iranian-allied Houthi fighters claimed “a substantive attack” on the UAE, which reported the deaths of two Indian and a Pakistani in fires and explosions in Abu Dhabi.

The flare up in violence underscores the UAE’s continued involvement in the Yemen conflict nearly two years after Abu Dhabi claimed an exit.

