Youth climate activists are seen protesting against oil giant Shell at the Science Museum in this video, chanting and holding signs that say “Shell out of our museum” and “Shell’s climate plans are fantasy.”

Members of the UK Student Climate Network’s London branch on Sunday demonstrated against the museum’s decision to accept sponsorship for the Our Future Planet exhibition, accusing Shell of “greenwashing.”

The exhibition will feature carbon capture and storage technologies and nature-based solutions to the climate crisis. Meanwhile Shell reportedly poured $25bn of investment into oil and gas in 2018 alone.