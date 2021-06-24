This is the adorable moment a baby elephant from a herd trekking through China’s southwest Yunnan province splashes around in a mud puddle.

The calf can be seen rolling in the water in the video, dunking its head under and swishing its trunk around in the muddy pool. Some of the other animals take a dip too.

The herd of 14 wild elephants have made international headlines with their year-long trek of 500 kilometres from their home in a wildlife reserve to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming. Authorities are closely tracking their migration, which has baffled scientists.