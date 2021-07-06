Dramatic aerial footage shows the aftermath of a massive explosion that rocked a factory on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital Bangkok.

Masses of mangled, burnt out steel and ash can be seen covering the former factory complex.

The blast, which occurred at around 3am on Monday local time at a foam and plastic pallet factory, killed at least one person and injured dozens more. Thousands were evacuated amid fears of toxic fumes and possible further explosions. The main blaze was brought under control by Monday, but a chemical tank continued to burn until Tuesday.