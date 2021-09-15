The spokesman for the far-right political party Alternative for Germany embarrassed himself during an interview with a child.

In a now-viral video clip, Tino Chrupalla, 46, tells the Children's TV anchor that young people should “learn more German folk songs, more German poems in school.”

“I think we already have to memorise plenty of poems in school," the 12-year-old replies, before asking the man what his favourite German poem is.

After pausing, Chrupalla said: “My favourite poem is, uh, I have to, I should think about it now, I can’t think of any.”

"None?" the boy replied, to which Chrupalla said "no".