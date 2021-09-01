Donations continue to be dropped off at the Afghan and Central Asian Association in west London, which is raising money and providing support for Afghanistan refugee families.

The Feltham-based centre is a grassroots and frontline organisation open Monday through to Sunday.

Afghan evacuees are supported by the centre to complete applications which are then sent to the local MP who will forward the forms on to the Home Office.

Since the fall of Afghanistan the charity has been inundated with phone calls and visitors hoping to seek their loved ones since evacuating the country.