English classes for Afghan refugees are being taught by volunteers at the US military base in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

Footage shared by the US Department of Defense captures teachers practising English with the young children at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks (ROB).

Teacher Morgan Guinn is seen interacting with the youngsters and making them laugh while teaching them a second language.

The base was part of the Operation Allies Refuge, the US military operation in which Afghan civilians were airlifted out of the country.

ROB lead volunteer and teacher Morgan said she volunteered to be a teacher when answering a request for whiteboards.