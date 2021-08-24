A plane carrying hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan arrived at the RAF base in Brize Norton in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday (24 August).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to lobby US President Joe Biden to grant an additional few days to help evacuate Afghan citizens and those granted visas for the UK from the country.

As it stands, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace thinks it “unlikely” that there will be an extension to the 31 August evacuation deadline in the country that has recently been taken over by the Taliban again.