An Afghan family have recounted their harrowing escapes from Kabul and to the US after the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Mother-of-one Lida Sameh described the city as "terrifying" before revealing a man was shot dead outside Kabul Airport in front of her four-year-old daughter, whose face she was covering.

Her husband Shariff was a US contractor, who, after fearing the Taliban would come for him, secured a US visa for his family.

After spending days fighting through the crowds outside the airport, the family were able to reach the US troops and board a flight to Qatar before heading onto America.