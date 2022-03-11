Afghan family forced to flee conflict for second time in eight months

A family who escaped violence in Afghanistan eight months ago have been forced to flee their home for a second time after war broke out in Ukraine.

Save the Children said Mohammad, which is a pseudonym, along with his wife and three children were living in eastern Afghanistan when the Taliban launched its takeover of the nation last summer.

Eventually, the family managed to board an evacuation flight to Ukraine.

However, as they began to settle into their new lives in eastern Ukraine, Russia launched an invasion on February 24.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters