Seven people in the crowds near Kabul airport have died amid the chaos of those fleeing Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defence has said.

"Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible", the MoD said in a statement this morning.

It added: "Our sincere thoughts are with the families of the seven Afghan civilians who have sadly died in crowds in Kabul."

The deaths follow days of chaotic scenes at the airport, where troops are trying to rescue thousands of people after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.