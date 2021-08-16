President Joe Biden has said that Afghan leaders lacked the “will” to fight for the nation’s future after the Taliban took control of the country.

In an address to the American people, Mr Biden said the US military had given Afghan forces “every chance” to resist the Taliban advance but it could not provide them with “the will to fight for that future”.

He defended his decision to go through with the withdrawal agreement negotiated by former President Trump, saying he believes “It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own forces will not.”