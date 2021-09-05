Doctors and nurses in Afghanistan have warned the nation's healthcare system is close to collapse.

Hospital staff say they haven't seen any money for three months, meaning they can't buy vital equipment or medicine and have not been paid since May.

Doctors have described the situation as "critical" and fear the situation will get worse in the wake of the Taliban takeover, as the World Bank froze funding to Afghanistan.

"People are living in poverty, the situation is bad," Allah Nazar, whose sick mother needs unaffordable life-saving dialysis treatment, said.