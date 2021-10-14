Police have cordoned off the scene of a fatal stabbing in south-west London.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 18-year-old Afghan refugee Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death on a playing field in Twickenham at around 4:45 pm on Tuesday.

He later died in hospital.

Officers are examining CCTV and Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said the force are still trying to establish the motive behind the “tragic” attack.

Mr Wali came to the UK alone two years ago as a refugee, leaving his family behind in Afghanistan.

