Members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team arrived in Britain on Thursday after being flown from Pakistan with the help of a US rabbi, a U.K. soccer club, and Kim Kardashian West.

A plane carrying more than 30 teenage players and their families, about 130 people in all, landed at Stansted Airport near London.

The Afghans will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain.

English Premier League club Leeds United has offered to support the players.

