US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan following the final withdrawal of troops on Monday.

The last US plane left Kabul’s international airport on 30 August, ending a 20-year military campaign in the country.

Around 200 Americans have been left behind, with Blinken pledging the help those who want to leave by working with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the airport re-opens.

"We will continue our relentless effort to help Americans, foreign nationals and Afghans leave Afghanistan if they choose," he said.