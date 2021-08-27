A terrorist attack on Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday was carried out by “one suicide bomber”, the Pentagon has confirmed. The explosion, for which ISIS have claimed responsibility, has left more than 100 people dead - including children. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Army Major General William Taylor said: “I can confirm for you that we do not believe there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber.”

Boris Johnson, the prime minister, described the attack as “despicable”, while US President Joe Biden said he would “hunt down” those responsible.