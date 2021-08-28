Video report from Al Jazeera details the uncertain future Afghanistan attack victims face after IS-K’s attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday.

The Taliban has increased security and expanded the perimeter around Kabul airport after an attack that has killed as many as 170 people, including 13 US troops.

United States forces have resumed evacuation operations in Afghanistan after Thursday’s Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) attack but there are warnings that another attack is likely within the next few days.