A British Army surgeon has said that he believes the baby that was passed over the barbed wire fence to US marines has now been reunited with her mother in Afghanistan .

The video of the young child being passed over the fence went viral last week as many Afghans gathered around the airport in an attempt to flee the country following the return of the Taliban to power on Sunday (15 August).

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Caesar said he used his recent parenting skills to comfort the child and took her for a walk around the hospital.