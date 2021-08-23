Video footage released by The Ministry of Defence shows UK and US soldiers working together at Kabul airport as evacuations continue in Afghanistan.

Scenes of the joint effort contrast with rising trans-Atlantic tensions over US president Joe Biden’s deadline on withdrawing his troops from the airport by August 31st.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to use an emergency meeting of G7 world leaders on Tuesday to ask US president Joe Biden to keep American forces in Afghanistan beyond the deadline date.