A retired Army nurse who served in Afghanistan and now supports injured veterans has said the country’s takeover by the Taliban will cause them sadness and anxiety. Phil Hall treated severely injured soldiers at Camp Bastion during two tours of Afghanistan.

“When I see it, I can smell and taste and feel what’s happening there, and I’m sure the veterans I work with and veterans across the UK, will absolutely understand that we can feel the heat, we can feel the tension, and it brings it all back to you as if you’re almost straight back there,” he told PA newswire.