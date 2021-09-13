UNICEF has warned that one million children under 5 in Afghanistan are facing the threat of severe acute malnutrition – a life-threatening condition – as a result of the security crisis, drought and the pandemic.

The Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital receives up to 1,300 patients a day, with some children having to share beds due to overcrowding, broadcaster Al Jazeera reports.

The World Bank has suspended funding for around 2,300 medical facilities like this one since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. International institutions want proof the group is sticking to its promises on human rights before releasing money to the country.