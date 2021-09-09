Afghan children draw chalk illustrations and play games with soldiers on a New Jersey airbase as their families wait to be rehoused.

A soldier and a small child bounce a ball at each other while another soldier sits nearby with another youngster.

Other children are seeing drawing pictures and writing their names on the ground using chalk with encouragement from military personnel.

More than 1,000 Afghan refugees are being housed at McGuire Air Force Base, in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Those being based there fled Afghanistan with the assistance of the US military after the Taliban retook control of the country.