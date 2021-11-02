Heartbreaking footage from a CNN report out-of Afghanistan shows the moment a father is forced to sell his nine-year-old daughter to an “old man” for food.

Nine-year-old Parwana Malik is filmed being sold as a child bride to an elderly man with her father pleading for the man not to hurt her.

Parwana is seen trying to resist the man, digging her heels into the dirt as he takes her away.

The family said they had no choice as Afghanistan plunges further into a humanitarian crisis with many families having to make tough decisions.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here