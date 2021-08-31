Afghanistan: EU signals hard line on accepting refugees

It would seem that the European Union doesn’t want to repeat the migrant crisis of 2015 that fueled support for far-right parties across the continent, according to reports.

A draft statement seen by Reuters from EU interior ministers said “the EU and its member states stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration” in response to the recent Afghan crisis.

EU governments are eager to avoid a repeat of the influx of refugees in 2015 that was blamed by many for fueling the support for far-right parties in Europe.