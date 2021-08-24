Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that an extension to the 31 August evacuation deadline in Afghanistan is “unlikely” as talks between leaders are ongoing at the emergency G7 summit about potentially prolonging the period.

The defence secretary played down the prospect of an extension on Tuesday (24 August) when speaking to BBC Breakfast, pointing to statements from both the US and the Taliban making any such changes to the current deadline unlikely. Wallace said any day they do potentially get after 31 August would be a “bonus”.