Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing has claimed he has been “left behind enemy lines” in Afghanistan after his evacuation flight which he privately funded was allegedly blocked from leaving Kabul .

Pen Farthing, who has since set up a charity, has claimed that the government doesn’t want to be seen to be bringing back animals before people.

Farthing had been told he had a seat on an evacuation flight for himself, but is keen to get his 25 staff plus their families out of the country – and some of the animals he looks after if there is space.