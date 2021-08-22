Hundreds of Afghan evacuees have arrived at the US military's Ramstein Air Base in Germany after fleeing the Taliban.

Three aircraft - two U.S. Air Force C-17s and a British commercial jet - landed in Germany from an undisclosed Middle Eastern staging base.

The base has the capacity to support up to 5,000 evacuees.

Soldiers were seen preparing Ramstein for the arrival of the first Afghan citizens.

The State Department are now to determine where the evacuees will go next.

Many of the evacuees are expected to travel to the US over the next few days once they’ve been vetted and medically cleared.