The UK public have welcomed Afghan families to the country with an “avalanche of love”, according to Edmore Hute, a refugee support manager at British Red Cross .

Hute said they are providing the evacuees with emotional support in their first few hours and days in the country, as well as essential items such as warm clothes and toiletries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the “overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation from Kabul airport by the RAF – around 15,000 people – have now left Afghanistan.