Watch live as MPs hear evidence after whistleblower reveals ‘chaotic’ Kabul withdrawal

Officials from the foreign office are giving evidence to MPs about the UK government’s policy on Afghanistan, amid claims from a whistleblower that August’s evacuation from Kabul was “chaotic” and “dysfunctional”.

Raphael Marshall, a former senior desk officer at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), submitted written evidence to Foreign Affairs Committee criticising the response.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary at the time of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, came under fire on Tuesday morning ahead of the hearing, rejecting the claims.

