Afghanistan is facing a “catastrophic human rights crisis” with evidence of Taliban abuses in areas they have seized power, including harsh restrictions on women and allegations of civilians being used as human shields, according to a top UK diplomat.

Addressing an emergency session of the UN security council, James Kariuki described the unfolding scenes in the middle eastern country as a “tragedy” as he made demands on the insurgents after the capture of Kabul.

The UK’s deputy permanent representative to the UN said the Taliban must cease hostilities and ensure the “safe and orderly” departure of foreign nationals.