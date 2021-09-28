At least 220 former female judges in Afghanistan are in hiding due to fear of retribution from murderers they previously put behind bars. Since the Taliban took control of the country, the militant group has released thousands of convicted criminals from prison.

Women judges told the BBC they had been bombarded with death threats via phone calls, text messages and voice notes. They have repeatedly changed their numbers and fled their homes, where members of the Taliban have come looking for them and have harassed their relatives.

The judges are prominent figures in the country for championing women’s rights.