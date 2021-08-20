Afghanistan: Friday prayers held in Kabul for first time since Taliban takeover

Friday prayers have taken place for the first time in Kabul since the Taliban took over the city on Sunday (15 August) with Muslims packing a mosque in the northwest of the capital city of Afghanistan .

Elsewhere, the resistance against the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has begun – with Ahmad Massoud, a renowned mujaheddin leader, and Amrullah Saleh, vice-president of the recently defeated Afghan government, having declared an armed resistance against Taliban rule.

Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord, may also join in the fight against the Taliban, according to recent claims.