Boris Johnson has promised “to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever” to protect human rights in Afghanistan as he calls an emergency meeting of leading nations.

The UK Prime Minister will chair a virtual meeting of the leaders of the G7 countries and the Nato and UN secretaries-general on August 24.

Downing Street was keen to stress that the UK did not want to act alone on Afghanistan and that the meeting would provide an opportunity for nations to agree to a unified approach.