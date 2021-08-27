The Afghan girls robotics team arrived in Mexico on Tuesday (24 August) after travelling through six countries to reach the Central American nation and said they “didn’t want our story to be ended by the Taliban.”

The girls shot to fame in 2017 when their attempts to get a US visa to enter a competition in the country were rejected twice due to travel restrictions at the time. Donald Trump eventually intervened to allow the girls into the US where they took part in the robotics competition with distinction.