Schools for girls have reopened in Afghanistan’s city of Herat, in what appears to be a localised change in the Taliban’s bar on classes for girls.

Grade 7 to 12 students were seen returning to lessons in the country’s third-largest city.

The students appeared delighted to be reunited with their classmates and teachers on the school grounds.

Since seizing power nearly three months ago, the Taliban have been under international pressure to allow all girls to go to school.

At least 26 schools for girls above grade 6 have reopened, families said.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.