Desperate Afghan have been showered in green smoke as they flooded Kabul's international airport in an attempt to flee the country.

Afghans have been flocking to Hamid Karzai International Airport as they desperately attempt to escape Afghanistan after the Taliban took control.

A live stream video captures the moment the crowds were covered in green smoke in what appears to be a dispersal tactic.

Men, women and children were all seen covering their faces as they attempted to escape the cloud.

Another video appeared to capture desperate citizens clinging onto the side of a moving plane as it prepared to takeoff.