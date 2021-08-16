Afghanistan citizens are facing a "huge humanitarian crisis" as the Taliban takes over, an expert has warned.

The insurgents seized control of Kabul on Sunday, effectively taking control of the country for the first time in almost 20 years.

Professor Natasha Lindstaedt, an expert on Afghanistan and authoritarian regimes, has warned of a "humanitarian crisis in the making" following the weekend's events.

"I can imagine that life will be incredibly repressive under the Taliban. They really only know how to be a guerilla group, how to be repressive and not much else," Lindstaedt said.