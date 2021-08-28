The US military has conducted an air strike against a member of the Islamic State’s affiliate organisation in Afghanistan, military officials said.The strike came amid what the White House called indications that IS planned to strike again as the US-led evacuation from Kabul moved into its final days ahead of President Biden’s August 31st deadline.The air strike was launched from beyond Afghanistan less than 48 hours after the devastating Kabul attack that killed 13 Americans, two Britons, and multiple Afghans.