A lawless stretch of land outside Kabul airport now resembles a refugee camp as thousands desperate to flee the Taliban continue to gather there, trying to board evacuation flights organised by the US, UK and other foreign governments.

At least 20 people have been killed in and around airport, where dangers include stampedes, dehydration and gunfire.

“I’m living here with my children right now. I’m scared of the crowd and all the gunfire. There’s no information,” one woman tells broadcaster Al Jazeera. “The US shouldn’t have announced anything if they weren’t able to take people out.”