Kabul airport was at a standstill on Tuesday, just hours after the final US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the end of two decades of American military involvement in the country.

After days of chaotic evacuations, the tarmac was empty, apart from Taliban security, some dogs, armoured vehicles and left-behind American choppers, FRANCE 24’s senior correspondent Cyril Payen reported from there.

“This is no man’s land here,” he says, adding that it appears the Taliban is taking full control of the airport and the country as a whole.